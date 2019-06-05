Handicapping the Orioles' chances of winning Gold Glove awards

Orioles manager Buck Showalter has praised Chris Davis' defense all season, and it is a testament to Davis that during a season in which he led the major leagues with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs, his defense also made tremendous strides. This is one case, however, in which you have to look beyond first-layer stats. While Davis has an edge in fielding percentage (.996) over fellow finalists James Loney (.995) of the Tampa Bay Rays and Eric Hosmer (.994) of Kansas City, both have been rated better fielders than Davis. Loney covers tremendous ground, as is shown by his 6.1 ultimate zone rating. Hosmer is equally strong -- he has a total zone rating of 5 and UZR of 2.5 -- and he's known for having one of the best arms at the position. His league-leading 122 assists show that. But I believe Loney will win. Pick: James Loney, Rays

Traditionally, it's difficult to unseat an incumbent at this position, but there is burgeoning support for the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, who led the American League with 71 assists, 25 runners caught stealing and 11 defensive runs saved. Wieters has the highest fielding percentage (.997) and total zone rating (9) among the finalists while making 134 starts at a grueling position. The Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer, the third finalist, threw out 42.5 percent of would-be basestealers, but he only made 73 starts. Wieters' minus-13 defensive runs saved total will cost him in the mind of sabermetricians. This is one of the toughest positions to evaluate because it's difficult to measure how a catcher calls a game, handles a pitching staff and holds runners. It wouldn't be surprising if Perez wins here, but I think Wieters keeps his streak intact. Pick: Matt Wieters, Orioles

Six Orioles players are finalists for this year's American League Gold Glove awards at their respective positions, but it's unlikely they'll all win. No Orioles team has won more than four Gold Gloves in a single season in franchise history, but that has happened five times (1969, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975). With tough competition at various positions, a result similar to last year -- when Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, shortstop J.J. Hardy and center fielder Adam Jones each won -- should be considered a success. The Gold Glove awards will be announced at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on ESPN2. A new defensive analytic -- the Society of American Baseball Research's defensive index (SDI) -- will account for 25 to 30 percent of the vote this season. Voting from major league managers and coaches makes up the rest of the results. When handicapping the Orioles' chances of winning at each position for which a player is nominated, three measures that make up a majority of the new SDI analytic received special attention in the predictions -- defensive runs saved (DRS), total zone rating (TZ) and ultimate zone rating (UZR). -- Eduardo A. Encina, The Baltimore Sun