Handicapping the Orioles' chances of winning Gold Glove awards
Six Orioles players are finalists for this year's American League Gold Glove awards at their respective positions, but it's unlikely they'll all win. No Orioles team has won more than four Gold Gloves in a single season in franchise history, but that has happened five times (1969, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975). With tough competition at various positions, a result similar to last year -- when Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, shortstop J.J. Hardy and center fielder Adam Jones each won -- should be considered a success. The Gold Glove awards will be announced at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on ESPN2. A new defensive analytic -- the Society of American Baseball Research's defensive index (SDI) -- will account for 25 to 30 percent of the vote this season. Voting from major league managers and coaches makes up the rest of the results. When handicapping the Orioles' chances of winning at each position for which a player is nominated, three measures that make up a majority of the new SDI analytic received special attention in the predictions -- defensive runs saved (DRS), total zone rating (TZ) and ultimate zone rating (UZR). -- Eduardo A. Encina, The Baltimore Sun