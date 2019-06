The Ravens have had defensive linemen Terrence Cody and DeAngelo Tyson inactive for the past three games, but they will likely need both of them as part of a rotation to replace Ngata. That likely means one less special teams player can be active, which could diminish that group.

Ngata lines up on the left side of the line in front of Dumervil and usually requires a double team. That meant one less lineman to block Dumervil, who is tied for second in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. He might get a little more attention down the stretch.

Haloti Ngata's four-game suspension for Aderrall use is bad enough when you consider how well he was playing this year. But what about the impact it could have on those around him as the Ravens claw for a playoff spot? This week's Five for Friday is five side effects of Ngata's suspension.