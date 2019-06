Melky Cabrera, 30, hit .301 with 16 home runs and 73 RBIs in 139 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. In 2014, he made 133 appearances in left field, four in right field and one in center field.

Mike Morse, 32, batted .279 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in 131 games for the San Francisco Giants this past season. Morse, who played briefly for the Orioles in 2013, made 84 appearances in left field and 43 at first base for San Francisco in 2014.

Longtime Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis left for Atlanta on Wednesday. And Nelson Cruz went to Seattle earlier this week. So the Orioles likely will want to add outfielders. Here is a look at some of the remaining free agents, as well as outfielders rumored to be on the trading block.