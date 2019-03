Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Shortstop Manny Machado, traded to the Dodgers in July, batted .296 in the NLCS against the Brewers. He hit one home run and had three RBIs and five runs. One of his more significant hits was a two-strike bunt single in Game 7; he then scored on a Cody Bellinger home run in the Dodgers' 5-1 victory. He of course attracted negative attention with his lack of hustle, questionable slides and his apparent kick of first baseman Jesus Aguilar's foot. Not to mention the lewd gesture he appeared to make to the Brewers' fans after the bunt single.