Jason Miller / Getty Images

Years with Orioles: 2008-2010 Orioles stats: 11-12, 4.60 ERA in 146 games Current stats: 2-1, 3.21 ERA, 31 H, 18 BB, 23 SO in 33 2/3 innings Skinny: Albers has built off a solid 2012 campaign -- he had a 2.39 ERA for Boston and Arizona -- and continued this season with the Indians. Most of his appearances have been in mop-up duty, as nine of the 13 games he's finished this year have been Cleveland losses.