Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Sports Orioles

Five up, five down through the first nine games of the Orioles season

Nine games doesn't paint a full picture in the course of a major league baseball season, but the Orioles have had plenty of nice brush strokes in the first two weeks of this year.

En route to a 7-2 record, buoyed by an improbably seven-game winning streak, the Orioles had equal parts encouraging and disenchanting. Here are five players (or general ideas, or groups) trending up for the Orioles so far, and five trending the other way.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°