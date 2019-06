Chris OMeara / AP

Mancini has had the rug pulled out from him more times than anyone deserves, even by the Orioles' standards. Last year, he was touted all offseason as a ready-made replacement for Chris Davis, only for Davis to sign. This year, he could have made the club in a designated hitter role before Mark Trumbo re-signed. And then even when he started playing the outfield, Mancini seemed like he’d be in trouble come Opening Day. And yet all he does is hit — even last year in his brief call-up, one scout said he looked like he had the best approach on the team — and the Orioles seem set to find a way to get him a run down the orange carpet come Monday. It’s richly deserved, however unlikely the team’s constant roster maneuvering made it seem even a few days ago.