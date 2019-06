Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

47.7 – Five teams started 7-0 and went on to win the World Series. But that’s aiming too high for me, so let’s try this one on. In 2014, as the Kansas City Royals ripped off a 10-game winning streak, the folks at FiveThirtyEight created a chart that shows how often a team with a certain win streak make the playoffs. There are probably a few more data points to consider since then, but they had 47.7 percent of teams (120 of 277 teams) making the playoffs after a seven-game winning streak. Considering the Orioles entered the season with a roughly 12-percent chance of making the playoffs at all, I bet anyone would take that. For what it’s worth, those 11.8 percent playoff odds at Fangraphs are now 32.3. Progress.