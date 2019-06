Ted S. Warren / AP

Only 16 qualified pitchers in the majors have a higher chase rate than Miley’s 33.7 percent, and as his new manager Buck Showalter says, that’s where you get major league hitters out. However, his contact rate out of the zone is 66.7 percent, meaning he’s not getting a ton of swinging strikes out there. Miley is 73rd out 95 qualifiers with 46 percent of his pitches in the strike zone, with that high contract rate indicating his misses aren’t too far out of the zone and are still susceptible to finding barrels. In the short term, it’ll be interesting to see how the Orioles plan to have him attack a Rangers lineup that has been jumping on fastballs all series, and whether he stays in the zone with them, if his command allows. [Source: Fangraphs]