Five stats that stand out about the Orioles' standout June

Without getting too much into the Gregorian calendar and how meaningless it is to use it to chunk up a baseball season that spans half of a year, it’s still fair to assume that the Orioles did well in what we call June. Their 56 home runs, a mark reached by a Hyun Soo Kim home run Thursday, was the most anyone has hit in that month. But there’s more to it than that. This weeks’ five Orioles stats that stand out focuses on some of the highlights of June, and how some of the key players stack up to their own precedents and the rest of the league.