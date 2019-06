The 2013 second-round pick has been inactive all year, a bad sign for a player who saw his role decrease from his first year to his second. Brown can't start over Daryl Smith or C.J. Mosley, and he can't get on special teams.

I'm of the belief Pierce's role in the offense will soon increase, but so far, he can't be happy with his output. He was benched in Week 1 for a fumble, missed two games with a quad injury, and has seen Justin Forsett take his starting job.

There's not much to gripe about for a 5-2 team that can close the AFC North race in the next 10 days, but some players have drawn the ire of fans and themselves for their performances this year. This week's Five for Friday features five Ravens who have had disappointing starts to their season.

Jon Meoli