Five questions for the Orioles heading into MLB's winter meetings
By Eduardo A. Encina / The Baltimore Sun A lot has changed for the Orioles since last year at Major League Baseballs annual winter meetings. When the teams executives arrive this week at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., they will do so with a much different focus in building their team for the 2013 season. The Orioles are now winners, swapping their 93 losses in 2011 for 93 wins in 2012, ending with the teams first postseason berth in 15 years. Without making any monumental moves, Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter constructed a team that defied all odds to advance to the playoffs. According to Duquette, the Orioles focus is to not just sustain their success, but to make the necessary moves to compete for a World Series title. Some of the foundation for that will take place this week, both behind closed doors and in the spacious lobby of the hotel. The Orioles front office heads to Nashville with more talent, more depth, and more maneuverability to make significant noise at the winter meetings. Whether they actually do remains to be seen. Heading into the week, we take a look at the Orioles top five pressing questions going into the winter meetings.