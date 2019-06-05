Five questions for the Orioles heading into MLB's winter meetings

Not with the way the free-agent market is now. The Orioles have watched as other teams spent frivolously, remaining content they havent lost out on much. Despite the early rumors about Josh Hamilton, pictured, the Orioles remain uncomfortable with the years and money Hamilton commands, not to mention the inherent risk that comes from committing to a player who has had drug and alcohol addiction problems in the past. If anything, the Orioles still see re-signing outfielder Nate McLouth, who was the teams best player in the postseason, as a priority. The longer he remains on the market, however, the more likely he will get a sizable deal elsewhere. The club is also eyeing its options to add another starting pitcher, but not for more than a one-year deal.

It has become clear that the Orioles will head to Nashville with a middle-of-the-order power bat atop their wish list. Thats not to say they will return with a basher in hand. Duquette has shown hes a shrewd deal-maker, so he wont be forced into a signing or trade if hes not comfortable. With the contracts delved out to Jeremy Guthrie (three years, $25 million from the Kansas City Royals) and Jonny Gomes (two years, $10 million from the Boston Red Sox), the free-agency market is a sellers market. Duquette will see how that market shakes out, and meanwhile, it is more likely he pursues a bat through a trade for now. The teams lineup is mostly set. After non-tendering Mark Reynolds, pictured, on Friday, first base is an open spot, and the Orioles would like to shore up left field. If a front-line starter becomes available within their price range, the Orioles would also take a look at that as an option. All in all, dont expect the Orioles to make any monumental moves -- not yet.

By Eduardo A. Encina / The Baltimore Sun A lot has changed for the Orioles since last year at Major League Baseballs annual winter meetings. When the teams executives arrive this week at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., they will do so with a much different focus in building their team for the 2013 season. The Orioles are now winners, swapping their 93 losses in 2011 for 93 wins in 2012, ending with the teams first postseason berth in 15 years. Without making any monumental moves, Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter constructed a team that defied all odds to advance to the playoffs. According to Duquette, the Orioles focus is to not just sustain their success, but to make the necessary moves to compete for a World Series title. Some of the foundation for that will take place this week, both behind closed doors and in the spacious lobby of the hotel. The Orioles front office heads to Nashville with more talent, more depth, and more maneuverability to make significant noise at the winter meetings. Whether they actually do remains to be seen. Heading into the week, we take a look at the Orioles top five pressing questions going into the winter meetings.