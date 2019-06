Jim Rogash, Getty Images

With the nonwaiver trade deadline at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Orioles have been mostly quiet as the other teams in the American League East decide what they're going to do as they chase the division leaders. The New York Yankees acquired infielder Chase Headley from the San Diego Padres to solve their problem at third base. The Tampa Bay Rays are still wondering what to do with left-hander David Price and utility player Ben Zobrist as they creep back into the AL wild-card race. The last-place Boston Red Sox dealt right-hander Jake Peavy to the San Francisco Giants. As for the Orioles, executive vice president Dan Duquette has been evaluating all fronts to see if a suitable deadline deal is available. Potential trade partners are seeking a bounty of the club's top prospects. First-round picks Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy and Hunter Harvey seem to be on top of everyone's wish list, according to industry sources. Gausman appears untouchable -- the Orioles need him to help the major league club now -- and the Orioles likely would have to sell low on Bundy since he's continuing his recovery from Tommy John elbow ligament reconstruction surgery. Harvey is the team's top low-level prospect. The Orioles also have a number of minor league pitchers who have raised their stock significantly over the season, like Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Tyler Wilson and Double-A Bowie right-hander Zach Davies. "It's always funny with these trade deadlines and stuff," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "They ask for people like you don't know what you've got. Dan knows our guys. You've got to be careful, and we will be." Last season, Duquette made three trades to upgrade the team, including a deadline deal with the Houston Astros to acquire right-hander Bud Norris. He also attempted to improve the rotation in early July by acquiring right-hander Scott Feldman from the Chicago Cubs. And the team added relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. With the Orioles in first place in the division, it remains to be seen whether Duquette will work a trade (or more) this year. Here are five potential trade targets for the Orioles before Thursday's deadline and whether a deal for each player could work.