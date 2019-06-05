Five outside-the-box ideas to complete the 2017 Orioles

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Last week’s signing of Mark Trumbo to a three-year, $37.5 million deal was the perfect confluence of circumstances for these Orioles: a cut-rate slugger and a player they were already familiar with.

But as they round out the last few pieces of their roster, they have to resist the temptation to bring back a known quantity just for the fact that they know him.

This will be hard, considering there are so many of them out there, including catcher Matt Wieters and designated hitter Pedro Alvarez and once-prodigal sons Nolan Reimold and Tommy Hunter. But they must resist.

Re-signing Wieters would go against any concept of being a baseball team with a budget, as you already are paying a starting catcher a good-value salary and bringing in Wieters would just make that position a money pit that doesn't improve your club from a year ago. Alvarez is redundant now.

The only possible exceptions to this are Vance Worley and Michael Bourn. For Worley, it’s simple: if you can get his versatility at a price that works for both sides, it’s worth it. On Bourn, it’s only possible if you believe a 34-year-old outfielder can start hitting arm-side pitching better than opposite-side pitching for the first time in his career, then sustain it. That would be the only way the left-handed-hitting Bourn, who is a career .254 hitter against lefties but hit .353 against them last year, would fit on the Orioles roster this year.