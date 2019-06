Rob Carr / Getty Images

33 – The Orioles did a great job of keeping the ball in the park in April, but during their recent slide, the opposite has been true. The 33 home runs they allowed in May was the 11th-most in the league, and 19 of those have come in their last nine games. If you want to slice it by home runs per nine innings, they allowed 0.76 homers per nine innings in April, and 1.22 in May. The two biggest culprits — Kevin Gausman (eight) and Chris Tillman (five) — have given up a disproportionate amount of home runs compared to the rest of the hits they’re allowing. Tyler Wilson also allowed five in May.