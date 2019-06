Patrick Semansky / AP

The difference between Tim Beckham's August and September in an Orioles uniform was defined by two things — his strikeout rate and his ground-ball rate. In August, he drove pretty much everything while striking out far less often — 18.9 percent, as opposed to a career rate near 30 percent. Those two things regressed from Sept. 1 on, and neither indicator looks too good now. He's struck out in 32.1 percent of his at-bats this year — much more in line with his 32.7 percent strikeout rate last September and October, and with what he's done his whole career. Beckham is still making hard contact when he connects, but through two weeks, the Orioles were hoping to see more of the August version of him than the September one. It's clear they haven't. (Source: FanGraphs)