Charles Krupa / AP

4.89 - The Orioles’ rotation ERA of 4.89 is fifth worst in baseball, made worse by a June ERA of 5.91. After Kevin Gausman’s worst and shortest start of the season, only Chris Tillman’s ERA is below three (2.87). Gausman’s is now 4.14, Mike Wright’s is 5.31, and Tyler Wilson has a 5.29 ERA as a starter that’s lowered by a half-run when taking into account his early relief work. That they’re still in first place is a testament to the fact that more often than not, they’re giving up those earned runs while at least providing some length. That will be the real issue — if these short starts like the ones Gausman and Ubaldo Jimenez turned in start to stack up.