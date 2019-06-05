Five Orioles stats that stand out about how Ubaldo Jimenez turned his season around

On the surface, watching Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez go from spending a month as an afterthought in the bullpen to a much-needed cog in a playoff-aspiring team’s rotation has been somewhere between amusing and dumbfounding. You almost expected that if there was going to be such a turnaround in his future, it would come on another team after the Orioles finally cut bait.

But they didn’t, and now he’s earned back his rotation spot with a 3.24 ERA in 41 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, and a 2.83 ERA in four starts since rejoining the rotation. What’s behind it? This week’s five Orioles stats that stand out dives into what has helped Jimenez turn it around, and whether any of it can be expected to laugh.

Click through the above photos and expand the captions for more information. All statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

