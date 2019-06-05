Five key questions facing the Orioles this offseason [Pictures]

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

This is the No. 1 issue, and not just because Roberts is the longest tenured Oriole and, for years, was considered the face of the franchise. What happens with Roberts will have a domino effect on the rest of the lineup, and, potentially, the payroll. Roberts turns 36 in October and, due to myriad injuries, has played in just 192 games since signing a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2010 season. He played in 77 games this season and hit .249 with a .312 on-base percentage. He finished strong, with five of his eight homers coming in September and a six-game hitting streak (9-for-27, .333 average) to end the year. His defense was solid, though his ability to turn a double play wasn't as sharp as in past years. Roberts wants to play again, and the Orioles could probably make it happen with an incentive-laden, one-year deal. If he wants a multiple-season contract, he'd likely have to look elsewhere. If the Orioles don't re-sign Roberts, they'll have to find a starting second baseman and another candidate to bat leadoff. The second base free-agent market -- with the exception of Robinson Cano, whose demands will be beyond what the Orioles will want to pay -- is particularly thin. That means the club would likely look in-house, with Ryan Flaherty the best immediate option. Flaherty hit 10 homers in just 246 at-bats and impressed defensively. But he hit just .224 with a .293 on-base percentage and struck out in 25 percent of his at-bats. He may be better suited as a utility player or platoon against right-handed pitchers. Rookie Jonathan Schoop is a future option at second base, but he's only 21, his skills are raw and he'll likely begin 2014 at Triple-A. If Roberts doesn't return, the Orioles would have $10 million coming off the books that could be used for escalating salaries or towards potential free agents. Roberts' absence also may make it more imperative to re-sign left fielder Nate McLouth, who has similar offensive skills and was the club's primary leadoff hitter. Even if Roberts does return, his leadoff days could be behind him. He batted .200 with a .294 on-base percentage in 17 games in that spot. But his ability to take pitches, bunt and limit his strikeouts sets him apart from most of the other Orioles regulars.