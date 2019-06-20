Five for Friday: Orioles who have hit 10 home runs

When second baseman Jonathan Schoop launched a solo home run over Fenway Park’s Green Monster on Tuesday night, he became the fifth Oriole with 10 or more homers this season.

And the Orioles became the third club to reach that milestone this year, after the Seattle Mariners did so Sunday and the Washington Nationals on Monday. They have a league-leading 103 bombs as a team and are on pace for 257, near the all-time record of 264.

Here's a breakdown of the five sluggers to reach double-digits so far.