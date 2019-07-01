Five for Friday: Pitching prospects the Orioles have recently traded

Ahead of last Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, the Orioles made their fifth and sixth deadline deals in the past four years. And on Thursday, the ramifications of one of those deals began to play out, as Wade Miley made his Orioles debut at Camden Yards and Ariel Miranda made his Mariners debut in Seattle.

Many of the trades the Orioles have made at the deadline and during the offseason have been useful for them — most significantly the 2014 deal that brought reliever Andrew Miller, who helped the team reach the American League Championship Series — but they have also come at a cost. While the Orioles have positioned themselves in the playoff chase in each of the past five seasons, the pitching prospects they have traded to get there have begun to flourish, Miranda being the most recent.

Here’s a look at five recent centerpiece prospects in those Orioles trades.