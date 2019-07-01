Five for Friday: Orioles' history with first-round college pitchers

Jim Mone / AP

Another No. 4 overall pick, this time out of the University of San Diego in 2008. Matusz also reached the majors within a year of being drafted, made eight starts in 2009 and started the whole season in 2010. After enduring one of the worst seasons in major league history in 2011 and seeing that continue into 2012, Matusz moved to the bullpen, where he found success from 2013 to 2015. He started this season on the disabled list, struggled terribly upon his return and was traded to the Atlanta Braves on May 23 with a 12.00 ERA, and was immediately cut loose. He is currently unsigned.