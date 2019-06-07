Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Sports Orioles

Five for Friday: Observations from the first set of Ravens OTAs

With a whole two hours of watching players without pads play football under my belt, it’s time to draw sweeping conclusions about what I saw. This week’s Five for Friday hits on five storylines, observations, and other notes from Thursday’s open practice as part of the Ravens’ first set of OTAs.

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°