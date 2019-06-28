Five for Friday: Five starting pitchers the Orioles could seek in a trade

The first big news on Major League Baseball’s starting pitching trade market dropped Thursday, when the Boston Red Sox traded for San Diego Padres left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

Pomeranz, 27, was considered a possible upgrade for the Orioles, who are in dire need of help in the starting rotation. Instead, the former No. 5 overall pick is headed to the Boston Red Sox, who trailed the first-place Orioles in the American League East by two games entering Friday. Pomeranz was 8-7 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts with the Padres this season, and the price for him was steep: The Red Sox dealt 18-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza, who was ranked this week the 15th-best prospect by Baseball America.

The Orioles still have just over two weeks to upgrade, and plenty of starting pitching remains available. This week’s “Five for Friday” looks at five arms the club could seek.