First-time All-Star candidates in Major League Baseball

Can a backup catcher be an All-Star? Absolutely, if Gattis is the backup catcher in question. The Braves rookie lost his spot in the lineup when Brian McCann was activated from the disabled list, but he just keeps bashing the ball, most recently as a pinch hitter Gattis entered the weekend as one of only 10 National League players with a .900-plus OPS over at least 150 plate appearances. He had homered four times in eight at-bats as a pinch hitter, most recently Monday. It was his 14th homer overall and made him 6-for-8 with 11 RBIs as a pinch hitter. "I don't know how or why it's working out the way it is," said Gattis, who is following Josh Hamilton's trail from substance abuse to success. Who does? But I know Gattis deserves serious consideration for the All-Star Game next month in New York.
It's a shame he got 166 plate appearances last season because otherwise Segura would be running away with Rookie of the Year honors. Acquired from the Angels in the Zack Greinke trade last year, he has jumped into the top tier of shortstops with athleticism that is obvious in the field, at the plate and on the bases. He entered the weekend leading the NL in hits and triples while batting .336.
Baseball's All-Star teams are often peppered with familiar names, but this year there could be a bunch of newcomers added to the mix. Tribune national baseball writer Phil Rogers took a look this week at some players he thinks could be selected to their first All-Star teams next month.