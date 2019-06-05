First-time All-Star candidates in Major League Baseball

Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

Can a backup catcher be an All-Star? Absolutely, if Gattis is the backup catcher in question. The Braves rookie lost his spot in the lineup when Brian McCann was activated from the disabled list, but he just keeps bashing the ball, most recently as a pinch hitter Gattis entered the weekend as one of only 10 National League players with a .900-plus OPS over at least 150 plate appearances. He had homered four times in eight at-bats as a pinch hitter, most recently Monday. It was his 14th homer overall and made him 6-for-8 with 11 RBIs as a pinch hitter. "I don't know how or why it's working out the way it is," said Gattis, who is following Josh Hamilton's trail from substance abuse to success. Who does? But I know Gattis deserves serious consideration for the All-Star Game next month in New York.