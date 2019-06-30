Final 2016 grades for each Orioles player

It’s time again to dispense with all the high-tech sabermetric evaluation tools and evaluate the 2016 Orioles with a pure, simple, unadulterated, unscientific, totally subjective letter grade. So, here is this year’s end-of-season report card. Keep in mind that the grades and brief analysis here are meant to evaluate each player in the context of his individual role on the team and is not intended to compare any player on the team to any other player.