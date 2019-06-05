Fantasy baseball projections for Orioles hitters in 2016

Say what you want about the prospects of the 2016 Orioles, but there's one thing most people can agree on: they're going to hit. Probably a lot, and potentially close to record levels. That's good news for fantasy baseball players, who can fill out their lineup with Orioles hitters and in many cases, expect production.

Here's a roundup of how the Orioles' position players are projected to perform this season by several reliable services. Full projections cited here can be found at ESPN, FanGraphs, and RotoChamp.