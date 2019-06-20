Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Five for Friday: Examining the Orioles' July slide

The Orioles (46-48) began the month a half-game up in the American League East, and just over three weeks later, are seven games out and in a precarious position nearing the trade deadline. This week’s Five for Friday examines some key elements of their slide, including some statistical anomalies, bad luck, and more.

