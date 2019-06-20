Five for Friday: Examining the Orioles' July slide

Kathy Willens / Associated Press

All that said, the Orioles are still hitting home runs at a consistent rate. They have 23 in 17 July games after Thursday’s three home run outburst, a pace that would give them 33 this month. That would rank behind June’s 38 home runs, but still be their second best month. Thursday’s home runs were symptomatic of something that’s bugged the Orioles all month. All but six of those July home runs are solo home runs, contributing to their season total of 76-of-118 (64 percent) coming with the bases empty. That’s only four points higher than the league-wide rate of 60-percent of home runs being with runners on base, but the July percentage of 74 percent is abnormally high, and looks worse considering how much they struggle with men on.