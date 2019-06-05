Delmon Young's big moment

With the Orioles trailing 6-4 in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the 2014 American League Division Series, Delmon Young was sent up to pinch hit for Caleb Joseph with one out and the bases full. Young came up with one of the most memorable moments in Orioles history, clearing the bases with a three-run double to left. Camden Yards might never have been louder. The Orioles won 7-6 on their way to sweeping the Detroit Tigers. On Wednesday, the Orioles designated Young for assignment amid their roster crunch.