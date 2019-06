GARY NULL / NBC

Showalter appeared in the 1994 episode of "Seinfeld" called "The Chaperone" (as a Yankee of course). Showalter said this year of his brief acting career: "If you walk up to me and say, 'Hey, Buck, I saw you on that 'Seinfeld' show,' every time they play that show, it costs me $19.27. It does. I had to join the actors guild. ... The taxes they pay every time there's a residual on the episode, you figure all this stuff in, it costs me money. So if you see the show and you come up and go, 'Hey, Buck, saw you on the show,' I go, '$19.27.' Seriously. You've got to be kidding me. So that's how I feel about "Seinfeld.' "