Brooks Robinson Collection items for auction

Orioles great Brooks Robinson has decided to auction many of the awards and memorabilia he has accumulated over the years to raise money for the Constance & Brooks Robinson Charitable Foundation. Items include his 1964 Most Valuable Player Award, 1966 World Series ring, and a 1977 game-worn home jersey.

