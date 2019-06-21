Baseball power rankings for May 19

Elsa / Getty Images

In something that’s probably pertinent to Orioles fans, the Cardinals appear to have fleeced the Red Sox last year for John Lackey (pictured). Allen Craig hit .135 before being outrighted to the minors this month, and Joe Kelly has a 5.58 ERA in six starts. Lackey, meanwhile, is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in six starts — though we certainly miss him whining about the Orioles.