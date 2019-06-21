Baseball power rankings for May 19

David Zalubowski / Associated Press
Somewhere, there’s a person pointing to the lack of Yasiel Puig in the Dodgers’ lineup and saying they’re just as good without him. Don’t associate with that person. But this team is good and will get better when Puig returns. In the meantime, Adrian Gonzalez (pictured) and Alex Guerrero boasting an OPS of 1.110 and 1.051, respectively, is pretty solid.
Elsa / Getty Images
In something that’s probably pertinent to Orioles fans, the Cardinals appear to have fleeced the Red Sox last year for John Lackey (pictured). Allen Craig hit .135 before being outrighted to the minors this month, and Joe Kelly has a 5.58 ERA in six starts. Lackey, meanwhile, is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in six starts — though we certainly miss him whining about the Orioles.
The Orioles are still lurking within striking distance of .500, but was their last week enough to keep them in the Sports Blitz power rankings? As always, these rankings are completely subjective, and yet objectively correct.
Jon Meoli