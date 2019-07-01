Baltimore Sun's MLB power rankings for the week of May 30
Last week’s Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings threatened a shift at the top, but that was ultimately misguided. The Chicago Cubs haven’t lost since, and maintain their stranglehold on the top spot. Somewhat oddly, the Orioles are one of the only teams that seem to fluctuate in these. Everyone else is fairly settled. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.
Jon Meoli
