Baltimore Sun's MLB power rankings for the week of May 16
What a lively week around the game: The Cubs kept streaking, there was a full-on brawl in Texas, and down the road in Washington a player cursed out an umpire and a pitcher tied the single-game strikeout record. While that was happening elsewhere, the Orioles just put their heads down and ripped off a seven-game winning streak. It was enough to catapult them farther up these power rankings than any other point this season. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.
Jon Meoli
