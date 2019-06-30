Baltimore Sun's MLB power rankings for the week of May 16

What a lively week around the game: The Cubs kept streaking, there was a full-on brawl in Texas, and down the road in Washington a player cursed out an umpire and a pitcher tied the single-game strikeout record. While that was happening elsewhere, the Orioles just put their heads down and ripped off a seven-game winning streak. It was enough to catapult them farther up these power rankings than any other point this season. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.