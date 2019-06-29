Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings for week of June 13
With the two top teams in baseball meeting down the road in Washington and the two top teams in the American League East meeting in Boston, this is a top-heavy week that could provide some separation one way or another in the Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings. This week’s rankings largely focus on pitching — those who have it, those who don’t and those who are hitting so well it doesn’t matter.
As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.
Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad