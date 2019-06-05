Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings for the week of Sept. 5

It’s a pretty exciting time to be following baseball’s pennant races, provided you don’t actually have anything other than fandom wrapped up in the teams’ fates. Behind the front-runners in each league, it seems like half of the major leagues is bunched up and fighting for a handful of playoff spots. These Baltimore Sun power rankings break down who has the upper hand with less than a month to go.

As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.