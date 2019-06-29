Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings for the week of Sept. 19

The last weeks of September expose the folly in doing power rankings on a weekly basis, as these Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings are presented each week. Every day, It seems the landscape changes, meaning every night’s game is worth more than a single tick in the win or loss column.

This past week, that caused plenty of movement. One series can be the difference between sealing a playoff spot or your season ending on Oct. 2.

As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.