Baltimore Sun's MLB power rankings for the week of May 2
With the first month of the season out of the way, some shake-ups around the top of the majors led to some big movement in this week’s power rankings. The top two remained unchanged, but free-falls by the Cardinals, Dodgers, and yes, even the Orioles, made for a lot of shuffling in the first week of May. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.
Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad