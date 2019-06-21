Baltimore Sun MLB power rankings for the week of June 27

What 29 other teams in the majors have been waiting for all year seems to finally be happening. The Cubs are cooling off, and the balance of power might be shifting as the second half of the season approaches.

There are two real contenders for the top spot, then behind them, an Orioles team that once again heads on the road carrying a hefty winning streak.

As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.

