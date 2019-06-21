The Baltimore Sun's MLB power rankings for the week of April 18

Through two weeks of this major league season, a clear pattern is emerging if you want to start fast: don't give up any runs. Among the top teams in the power rankings, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals all boast some of the game's stingieset pitching staffs so far.

The outlier among those top teams are the Orioles, who have run off to an 8-3 start because of their bats, not the arms. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.

