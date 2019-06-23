Orioles player salaries for 2015

With the 2015 baseball season just underway, USA Today has released its annual comprehensive list of player salaries.

The publication gathers the data from "documents obtained from the MLB Players Association, club officials and filed with Major League Baseball's central office. Deferred payments and incentive clauses are not included."

Adam Jones -- the highest-paid Oriole at $13,355,106 for this season -- ranks 68th in the majors, well behind overall salary leader Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers ($31 million).

Here's a look at the Orioles' 2015 salaries, from highest to lowest.