Orioles pet calendar photo shoot [Pictures]
The Orioles held a photo shoot May 30 for their annual pet calendar to benefit the Baltimore Animal and Rescue Care Shelter. See the Orioles posing with their pets and some from BARCS. The 2014 calendars will go on sale at orioles.com later this season for $15. Last year's calendar proceeds, combined with other efforts supported by the Orioles, helped raise $50,000 for BARCS. (Click here to see last year's Orioles pet calendar photos.)
