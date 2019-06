Richard Carson / AP

The one area you never expect the Orioles to falter is on defense, but when things are rotten, nobody comes out clean. O’s fielders did something they haven’t done in a very long time, committing an error in five of the six games last week. After climbing the defensive rankings in late April and the first half of May, they dropped to 10th in the majors in fielding percentage last week and dropped out of the top 10 in fewest errors. It didn’t help that the banged-up Adam Jones needed a few days off because Joey Rickard clearly struggled in center field over the weekend, and three of the week’s five errors were committed in the outfield. If it’s any consolation, Manny Machado continues to make highlight reel plays almost every day and the infield remains rock solid.