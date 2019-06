Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

When closer Zach Britton first landed on the disabled list with a left forearm strain in mid-April, the team and Britton shrugged it off as minor, but the peculiar nature of the injury — the strain was in the belly of the forearm, not in the elbow area, which is a rare place for pitchers — should have prompted the Orioles to proceed more cautiously than they did. But Britton returned after just two weeks, and after just two outings, he landed back on the DL, and ultimately the Orioles were without their top reliever for most of the first half of the season. While setup man Brad Brach filled in well, he suffered some growing pains after being thrown into the closer role on the fly, and it forced the Orioles’ other late-inning arms into some uncomfortable roles for half the season. There’s no secret that the relievers were jarred by having no clear roles and having a short six-man bullpen during the season.