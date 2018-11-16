Astros draft picks during Mike Elias' tenure in Houston

With the hire of Mike Elias as their new top executive, the Orioles appear to have positioned themselves well for a rebuild. Elias, who has held the scouting director and assistant general manager posts with the Astros, has gone through a similar situation in Houston.

Elias is widely credited with playing a key role in assembling the roster of young talent that led Houston to win the World Series in 2017.

The Orioles of course are facing a similar rebuild after a franchise-record 115-loss season and trading many of its top players such as Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and Zach Britton and allowing Adam Jones to go to free agency. The Orioles will have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

According to his bio on the Astros' website, Elias' "involvement and leadership in the organization's amateur draft efforts helped to rapidly elevate the Astros' talent pipeline to one of the best in baseball and furnished key pieces that contributed to the organization's 2017 World Series Championship."

It also says he was "a driving force behind the decision to select Carlos Correa with the first overall pick, and helped assemble a draft class that has produced nine Major League players thus far. Under Elias' direction, Astros drafts from 2013-2017 have already graduated an additional thirteen MLB players, including Alex Bregman."

Here's a look at the Astros' first-round picks since Elias joined the team.

Not shown are:

2014 pick Brady Aiken, a lefthander who was not signed over concerns about his health and has since joined the Cleveland Indians organization.

2016 pick Forrest Whitley, a righthander who was 0-2 with a 3.76 in eight starts at Double A last season.

2017 pick J.B. Bukauskas, a righthander who played at several levels last year and had success at High Single A, with a 3-0 record and 1.61 ERA in 5 starts.