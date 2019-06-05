Analyzing the Orioles' roster heading into spring training

While the teams in their division have made major news this offseason with trades and signings, the Orioles have remained comparatively quiet, adding players off waivers or to minor league deals. Their most noteworthy transaction was re-signing outfielder Nate McLouth to a one-year, $2 million deal. Part of the inactivity is philosophical. Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette prefers to build through player development and not with pricey free agents. Part of it has been circumstance. Duquette wants a big bat for the middle of his lineup, but he hasn't been able to acquire one through trade, partially because the Orioles' farm system is viewed as one of the shallowest in baseball. And part of it is because, coming off a 93-win season, there are fewer obvious roster holes than in previous years. It's not that the roster couldn't use upgrades, but much of the 25-man roster, barring a drastic change in personnel, is already set. As spring training rapidly approaches, here's a look at the Orioles' current roster constitution, with who has sewn up spots and who will be fighting for big league jobs. -- Dan Connolly