Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Breakout season or sophomore slump? Those seem to be the two options for Machado after he showed flashes of greatness last season (.262, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs and strong defense in 51 games with the Orioles). He's only 20, so it's fair to wonder if he can make the step all the way to superstardom this season. But, at the same time, nobody in the Orioles' camp will be too surprised if he takes a significant step in that direction.