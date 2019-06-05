Ranking the American League East: Who has the best starting rotation?

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

The Orioles don't have same caliber top-line ace as their AL East competition, but they have depth in the organization and aren't afraid to use it. Right-hander Jason Hammel (above) emerged as the ace when healthy last season and will start the opener in Tampa. He'll be followed in the rotation by LHP Wei-Yin Chen, RHP Miguel Gonzalez, RHP Jake Arrieta and RHP Chris Tillman.