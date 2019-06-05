Ranking the American League East: Who has the best starting rotation?
How does the AL East -- likely the deepest in baseball -- stack up from position to position? This spring we're giving you an opportunity to vote for who has the edge at each spot. Today, a chance to vote on the entire starting rotations. If you missed our previous polls, check them out here: CATCHERS FIRST BASEMEN SECOND BASEMEN THIRD BASEMEN SHORTSTOPS LEFT FIELDERS CENTER FIELDERS RIGHT FIELDERS DESIGNATED HITTERS -- David Selig
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad