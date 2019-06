Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Hardy won a Gold Glove for his stellar defense in 2012, but it was his most frustrating offensive year in the majors. Hardy batted just .238 with 22 HRs and 68 RBIs after hitting .269 with 30 HRs and 80 RBIs in 2011. The Orioles likely won't ask him to hit toward the top of the order this year, and there's no question they find value in his defense, leadership and occasional pop -- even if the batting average isn't there.