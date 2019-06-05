Ranking the American League East: Who has the best right fielder?

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Before taking that CC Sabathia fastball off his left thumb in September, Markakis was having a big second half. After returning from a wrist injury right after the All-Star break, Markakis posted a .335/.390/.489 line. Long known for his durability -- the DL stint last year was the first his his career -- Markakis, 29, has been dealing with a neck injury this spring. The Orioles were able to win games with him out of the lineup last year, but it would certainly be an easier road through the AL East with Markakis hitting in the top third of the order on a nightly basis.